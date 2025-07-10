Arunachal Pradesh CM asserts next Dalai Lama from democratic nation
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has said the next Dalai Lama will be born in a "free and democratic country," making it clear he doesn't see China as an option.
In his words, "Yes, definitely not from China because there is no democracy there. So wherever there is democracy... it can be anywhere in the world where there is democracy."
China has no real connection to this institution: Khandu
Khandu's statement follows the 14th Dalai Lama's recent assurance that his spiritual tradition will continue, with Tibetan Buddhist leaders and the Himalayan Buddhist community guiding the selection of his successor.
The process will stick to established traditions, overseen by the Gaden Phodrang Trust.
Khandu, who recently attended the Dalai Lama's 90th birthday celebrations, also pointed out that China has no real connection to this institution—it's all about Tibetan Buddhism and its global community.