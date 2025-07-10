Arunachal Pradesh CM asserts next Dalai Lama from democratic nation India Jul 10, 2025

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has said the next Dalai Lama will be born in a "free and democratic country," making it clear he doesn't see China as an option.

In his words, "Yes, definitely not from China because there is no democracy there. So wherever there is democracy... it can be anywhere in the world where there is democracy."