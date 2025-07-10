Hyderabad guard murdered over affair: Opposition
In Hyderabad, a 45-year-old security guard named Vadluri Lingam was murdered by his wife Sharadha, daughter Manisha, and her boyfriend Mohammad Javeed Hussain.
The motive? Lingam strongly opposed his daughter's relationship with Hussain.
On July 5, Sharadha allegedly gave Lingam sleeping pills; once he was unconscious, Hussain strangled him while Sharadha and Manisha held him down.
Together, they wrapped up the body, transported it to Edulabad Lake to dispose of it, and then tried to cover their tracks by reporting him missing.
Police solved the case within days
Police cracked the case quickly—turns out the trio had planned everything two weeks in advance.
Investigators recovered key evidence like the rope used for strangling, blood-stained items, Lingam's belongings, and even the vehicle used for transport.
Senior officers supervised the investigation and credited their team for solving it swiftly.
All three accused have been arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita laws.