Hyderabad guard murdered over affair: Opposition India Jul 10, 2025

In Hyderabad, a 45-year-old security guard named Vadluri Lingam was murdered by his wife Sharadha, daughter Manisha, and her boyfriend Mohammad Javeed Hussain.

The motive? Lingam strongly opposed his daughter's relationship with Hussain.

On July 5, Sharadha allegedly gave Lingam sleeping pills; once he was unconscious, Hussain strangled him while Sharadha and Manisha held him down.

Together, they wrapped up the body, transported it to Edulabad Lake to dispose of it, and then tried to cover their tracks by reporting him missing.