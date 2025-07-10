Next Article
Mild tremors rattle Rajasthan, emergency teams alerted
A mild 4.4 magnitude earthquake hit parts of Rajasthan—including Jaipur, Sikar, and Jhunjhunu—as well as Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning.
The tremors, which started around 9:04am with the epicenter in Jhajjar, Haryana (10km deep), had people quickly stepping outside and sharing their reactions online.
IMD monitoring for aftershocks
Emergency teams were put on standby just in case, but thankfully there's been no damage or injuries reported.
The India Meteorological Department is keeping an eye out for aftershocks (none so far) and has asked everyone to stay calm and follow official updates.
Even though this quake was on the milder side, it's a good reminder that this region can be seismically active.