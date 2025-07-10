Himachal Pradesh cloudburst wreaks havoc; monsoon toll rises
A sudden cloudburst hit Thunag in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on July 1, leading to flash floods and landslides.
At least 85 people have lost their lives statewide due to the monsoon season since early July, over 200 roads are blocked, and many areas are facing power cuts and water shortages.
Hundreds of families displaced, homes destroyed
Hundreds of families have been displaced, homes and livestock destroyed, and basic services like water and electricity are down.
Rescue teams are still searching for missing people as many struggle with ongoing outages.
Central government has set aside ₹2,006 crore for relief work
The central government has set aside ₹2,006 crore for relief work.
With most of the state covered by forests, the Chief Minister is pushing for special land allotments to help resettle affected families.
Each household will also get ₹7 lakh to help rebuild their lives.
Meanwhile, relief centers are offering shelter and food while repairs continue.