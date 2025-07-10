Himachal Pradesh cloudburst wreaks havoc; monsoon toll rises

Hundreds of families have been displaced, homes and livestock destroyed, and basic services like water and electricity are down. Rescue teams are still searching for missing people as many struggle with ongoing outages.

Central government has set aside ₹2,006 crore for relief work

With most of the state covered by forests, the Chief Minister is pushing for special land allotments to help resettle affected families.

Each household will also get ₹7 lakh to help rebuild their lives.

Meanwhile, relief centers are offering shelter and food while repairs continue.