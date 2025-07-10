Next Article
Jharkhand on high alert due to rising river levels
After days of heavy rain in Jamshedpur, the Kharkhai and Swarnarekha rivers have risen above their danger marks.
Some low-lying areas like Bagbeda are already seeing water enter homes.
To keep everyone safe, all schools in East Singhbhum district are shut in view of the situation at the direction of the district administration.
Families in Bagbeda are dealing with flooding right now
Even though it stopped raining Thursday morning, both rivers kept rising—Kharkhai hit 129.96m (danger mark: 129m) and Swarnarekha reached 121.64m (danger mark: 121.5m).
Local leaders say some families in Bagbeda are dealing with flooding right now.
The district administration is urging people living near the rivers to stay alert and is keeping a close watch on the situation.