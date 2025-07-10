Jharkhand on high alert due to rising river levels India Jul 10, 2025

After days of heavy rain in Jamshedpur, the Kharkhai and Swarnarekha rivers have risen above their danger marks.

Some low-lying areas like Bagbeda are already seeing water enter homes.

To keep everyone safe, all schools in East Singhbhum district are shut in view of the situation at the direction of the district administration.