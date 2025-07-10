Spurious toddy menace in Telangana under scrutiny

More than 12,000 illegal shops shut down

Turns out, it's not just bad for you—it can be downright dangerous. Authorities have found harmful substances like chloral hydrate and anxiety meds mixed into these drinks.

The crackdown has been serious: over 47 lakh liters of adulterated toddy seized and more than 12,000 illegal shops shut down.

Even though reported cases are lower so far this year, officials say they're staying alert to keep these risky brews off the streets.