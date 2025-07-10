Spurious toddy menace in Telangana under scrutiny
A recent incident in Kukatpally, Hyderabad, saw 28 people hospitalized after consuming toxic toddy, putting the spotlight back on the problem of illegal and unsafe toddy in Telangana.
This isn't a one-off—since 2014, there have been over 39,000 cases linked to spurious toddy across the state, causing more than 13,000 people to fall sick.
More than 12,000 illegal shops shut down
Turns out, it's not just bad for you—it can be downright dangerous. Authorities have found harmful substances like chloral hydrate and anxiety meds mixed into these drinks.
The crackdown has been serious: over 47 lakh liters of adulterated toddy seized and more than 12,000 illegal shops shut down.
Even though reported cases are lower so far this year, officials say they're staying alert to keep these risky brews off the streets.