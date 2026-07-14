Arunachal Pradesh floods and landslides kill 7, 97,000 affected
Arunachal Pradesh is facing serious floods and landslides: seven people have lost their lives and 29 are injured.
Over 97,000 residents across all 26 districts have been affected, with damage to homes, roads, and crops in more than 400 villages.
Things got worse Monday when flash floods in Kra Daadi district destroyed a major bridge over the Kumey River, leaving eight villages completely cut off.
Officials seek relief for isolated villages
With the bridge gone, those eight villages are now isolated and tough to reach.
Local officials like Yumlam Pulu are urging everyone to stay safe and follow advisories.
Meanwhile, Rughu Tama from Tali East has called for urgent relief and rebuilding so help can get through faster.
Local officials have urged the state to dispatch relief and rebuild the bridge, even as rough weather makes rescue efforts challenging.