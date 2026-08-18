Arunachal Pradesh floods and landslides leave 12 dead, 1,55,858 affected
India
Arunachal Pradesh has been hit hard by nonstop rain, leading to floods and landslides that have sadly left 12 people dead and affected 1,55,858 residents across 28 districts.
The India Meteorological Department, or IMD, says the heavy rain and thunderstorms aren't over yet. Expect more through Friday, but things should start calming down by the weekend.
IMD warns heavy downpours in Arunachal
The IMD is warning of heavy downpours in places like Tawang, West Kameng, East Kameng, Papum Pare, and East Siang midweek.
Authorities are asking residents in affected areas to stay alert, avoid unnecessary travel, and keep an eye on weather updates since conditions can change quickly.
Floods and landslides are still a risk in vulnerable areas, so it's best to play it safe if you're nearby.