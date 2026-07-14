Arunachal Pradesh floods kill 7 and affect over 100,000 people
India
Arunachal Pradesh is facing tough times as heavy monsoon rains have triggered floods and landslides across four districts, leaving more than 100,000 people affected.
The SEOC's latest report confirms seven deaths and 29 injuries so far, with Kamle, Pakke Kessang, Kra Daadi, and East Kameng reporting fresh damage.
Kra Daadi's Kumey bridge washed away
The disasters have damaged hundreds of houses, both kutcha and pucca, and over 150 roads.
In Kra Daadi district, the Kumey River bridge was washed away, cutting off eight villages and destroying homes along the riverbank.
Over 560 hectares of farmland have also been ruined.
Relief teams are on the ground urging everyone to stay safe while officials keep a close eye on the situation.