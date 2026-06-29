Arunachal Pradesh floods leave 9 missing as IAF joins Tuesday

East Siang routes and bridges damaged

Floods have washed out key roads in East Siang district, such as Pasighat-Pangin and Mariyang-Yingkiong routes, making travel tough.

Floodwaters have damaged bridges such as Letong Bridge, cutting off local connections.

Officials are asking everyone to avoid nonessential travel, especially at night or in landslide-prone spots.

Emergency teams are working nonstop to clear paths, but heavy rain is slowing things down.