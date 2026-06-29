Arunachal Pradesh floods leave 9 missing as IAF joins Tuesday
Heavy rains and sudden cloudbursts have triggered major floods in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Dibang Valley, leaving nine people missing.
During rescue efforts, a boat carrying seven rescuers and three rescued locals was swept away by strong currents.
Authorities are using boats and even elephants to reach stranded people, while the Indian Air Force will join the search with helicopters starting Tuesday.
East Siang routes and bridges damaged
Floods have washed out key roads in East Siang district, such as Pasighat-Pangin and Mariyang-Yingkiong routes, making travel tough.
Floodwaters have damaged bridges such as Letong Bridge, cutting off local connections.
Officials are asking everyone to avoid nonessential travel, especially at night or in landslide-prone spots.
Emergency teams are working nonstop to clear paths, but heavy rain is slowing things down.