Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram celebrate statehood day: PM's greetings, cultural highlights

Arunachal Pradesh, once called NEFA under Assam , became a Union Territory before achieving statehood in 1987. PM Modi praised its stunning landscapes and the vibrant mix of 26 major tribes, calling its people hardworking contributors to India's progress.

Mizoram's path to statehood

Mizoram's journey was shaped by years of unrest but changed course after the historic Mizoram Peace Accord.

That agreement ended conflict with the Mizo National Front and led to full statehood.

Today, it stands out for its resilience and strong community spirit.