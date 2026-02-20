Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram celebrate statehood day: PM's greetings, cultural highlights
On February 20, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram marked their statehood day, with Prime Minister Modi sending warm greetings and highlighting their unique cultures.
Both states officially became part of India as the 23rd and 24th states back in 1987—a big milestone for the northeast.
Arunachal Pradesh's journey to statehood
Arunachal Pradesh, once called NEFA under Assam, became a Union Territory before achieving statehood in 1987.
PM Modi praised its stunning landscapes and the vibrant mix of 26 major tribes, calling its people hardworking contributors to India's progress.
Mizoram's path to statehood
Mizoram's journey was shaped by years of unrest but changed course after the historic Mizoram Peace Accord.
That agreement ended conflict with the Mizo National Front and led to full statehood.
Today, it stands out for its resilience and strong community spirit.