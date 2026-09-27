Arunachal Pradesh police rescue 51 in Namsai trafficking case
India
Big news from Arunachal Pradesh: police traced and rescued 51 people in connection with a child trafficking racket in Namsai district, rescuing 47 of them who were children and being moved across states.
The operation kicked off after an initial group of 19 was found, and it has now grown to include adults, too.
Families reportedly paid ₹10,000 to ₹50,000
Victims were promised better education and upbringing but ended up in unsafe situations.
Police are digging into money trails: some families reportedly paid between 10,000 rupees and 50,000 rupees per child.
Investigators say they are working hard to protect the victims' privacy while tracking down everyone involved.