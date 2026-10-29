Arunachal Pradesh police seek warrants after Pasighat sump protests
India
After protests over the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) in Pasighat turned violent last week, Arunachal Pradesh police are now seeking search warrants for activist Otul Jerang, advocate Sunny Tayeng, activist Tajong Talom, and journalist Tongam Rina.
The unrest saw property damage and clashes with police, leading to multiple arrests and cases.
Police seek clothes and digital devices
Officers want to search the homes of activists Otul Jerang and Tajong Talom, advocate Sunny Tayeng, and journalist Tongam Rina for clothes and digital devices that might hold key evidence about their roles in the protests.
The investigation aims to piece together what happened as locals continue raising concerns about how the massive hydropower project could affect their land and environment.