Arunachal Pradesh sees 30 paramilitary companies deployed amid dam protests

Things got tense in Pasighat last week with vandalism during demonstrations. Police have already arrested 21 people and filed eight cases so far.

Even though some locals signed on for an early study of the dam project, many are still pushing back.

The state government says it's ready to talk with families affected by the plan, Arunachal Pradesh Inspector General of Police (Central Zone) Hibu Tamang shared, "the state government remained open to dialogue and was willing to engage with families likely to be affected by the proposed dam project."