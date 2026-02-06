Arunachal Pradesh: Tiger kills man on highway
A police head constable, Chikseng Manpang (33), lost his life after a tiger attacked him while he was riding his motorcycle on the Mayodia stretch of NH-313 in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Dibang Valley.
His body was found the next day by search teams—a shocking reminder of how close wildlife and people live in this region.
Tensions rise after recent tiger sightings near Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary
The attack follows several recent tiger sightings near Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary, raising worries about human-wildlife conflict.
Just days later, a young tigress was found shot dead in the same area, hinting at possible retaliation.
In response, officials issued safety advisories and warned commuters to avoid night travel, particularly on two-wheelers, along the route.
The Chief Minister announced ₹10 lakh for Manpang's family and ordered inquiries into what went wrong, while local leaders called out forest officials for not acting quickly enough to prevent the tragedy.