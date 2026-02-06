Arunachal Pradesh: Tiger kills man on highway

Tensions rise after recent tiger sightings near Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary

The attack follows several recent tiger sightings near Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary, raising worries about human-wildlife conflict.

Just days later, a young tigress was found shot dead in the same area, hinting at possible retaliation.

In response, officials issued safety advisories and warned commuters to avoid night travel, particularly on two-wheelers, along the route.

The Chief Minister announced ₹10 lakh for Manpang's family and ordered inquiries into what went wrong, while local leaders called out forest officials for not acting quickly enough to prevent the tragedy.