Arunachal Pradesh: Tiger shot dead near Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary
A female tiger was found shot dead near Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary in Arunachal Pradesh, just days after a police officer, Head Constable Chikseng Manpung, was killed by a tiger while riding his bike nearby.
Both incidents happened in the same area, raising concerns about possible retaliation after the officer's death.
Authorities are investigating if the two deaths are connected and have started forensic checks.
Teams from Itanagar and nearby tiger reserves are working to safely relocate tigers from the region.
To keep people safe, officials have banned two-wheelers and night travel around the sanctuary, announced compensation for Manpung's family, and stepped up patrols to prevent further incidents.