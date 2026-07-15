Arunachal Pradesh's Naying 1,000 MW hydro project granted environmental clearance
India
Big news for clean energy: the long-awaited Naying hydroelectric project in Arunachal Pradesh just got environmental clearance.
Set along the Siyom River near the India-China border, this massive 1,000 MW plant will cover 470 hectares and cost ₹11,835 crore.
It's a major step toward boosting renewable power in the region.
Relocation plan approved for 12 villages
Building the project means 12 villages will have to move, but officials have approved a detailed plan to support families with fair compensation and proper rehabilitation.
The project still needs forest clearance, but it won't touch any protected conservation zones, so wildlife areas stay safe.