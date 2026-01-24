Arunachal students to attend Republic Day parade as special guests
India
Two young students from Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh—Nipul Modi (10) and Samir Tati (13)—are heading to New Delhi as special guests for the 77th Republic Day parade.
They were formerly engaged in begging, and were selected under the SMILE project with local support; they're now back in school and getting a moment in the national spotlight.
SMILE project: Turning lives around
The SMILE initiative, supported locally by the Namsai district administration, the Social Welfare department and the Dhamma Aid Foundation, helps kids like Nipul and Samir leave begging behind and focus on education.
With 100 individuals from across the country selected to attend the parade, their invitation to such a big event is a heartening example of how these programs can open up new opportunities.