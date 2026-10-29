Arunachal youth, tribes demand activists' release over Siang Upper project

Tensions spiked after four residents were placed under preventive detention on October 9 under the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 2014, especially following a bandh (shutdown) on October 23 that turned violent:

26 people were taken into custody, including some minors.

Despite police crackdowns, groups like the SUMP Affected Area Youth Association aren't backing down, highlighting concerns about displacement and environmental damage.

Some activists were reported to have stopped eating while in custody from October 26, though police disputed calling it a hunger strike, saying they had eaten breakfast that day.