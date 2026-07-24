Arunachalam dies days after arrest, released on bail in Thoothukudi
India
A 24-year-old named Arunachalam died days after being arrested for selling illicit liquor in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.
He was released on bail the same day, but was later hospitalized and passed away on July 23.
His family has now received his body after a postmortem, and his death has raised serious questions about police treatment in custody.
Arunachalam alleges assault, police cite CCTV
A video circulating on social media shows Arunachalam alleging that three officers hit him on the head, a claim backed by a video.
Police deny this, sharing CCTV footage of him collapsing and insisting they provided water and called his mother.
After his father filed a complaint, an official inquiry began, with protests from relatives demanding justice and accountability.