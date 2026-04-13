Arvind Kejriwal faces contempt calls as Tushar Mehta criticizes request
India
Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is facing calls for contempt proceedings after he and others asked a judge to step away from the excise policy scam case.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta called their request "unfounded allegations," saying it could hurt respect for the courts and set a bad example.
Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma decision pending
Mehta stood by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, pointing out that judges rarely need to recuse themselves and her past orders were absolutely legal.
The High Court's chief justice refused to move the case elsewhere, so now it is up to Justice Sharma to decide if she will continue.
For now, her decision is on hold while both sides wait.