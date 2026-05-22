Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi HC contempt plea over Justice Sharma
Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi chief minister, is facing a new contempt plea in the Delhi High Court.
The petition claims he and other AAP leaders targeted Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma with a social media campaign after she refused to step away from hearing an excise policy case.
Alongside Kejriwal, AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj, Gopal Rai, and a journalist have also been named.
The case will be heard on May 22 by Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja.
Petition alleges online campaign, bench reassigned
The petition says these leaders ran a coordinated online campaign making baseless accusations against Justice Sharma, something the petition called out as an attempt to undermine the court's authority.
Earlier this month, Justice Sharma started contempt proceedings herself, but withdrew herself from the CBI appeal and the contempt case.
Now, a new bench is handling the CBI's appeal in the Delhi excise policy case.