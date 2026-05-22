Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi HC contempt plea over Justice Sharma India May 22, 2026

Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi chief minister, is facing a new contempt plea in the Delhi High Court.

The petition claims he and other AAP leaders targeted Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma with a social media campaign after she refused to step away from hearing an excise policy case.

Alongside Kejriwal, AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj, Gopal Rai, and a journalist have also been named.

The case will be heard on May 22 by Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja.