Arvind Kejriwal seeks Delhi judge recusal in CBI excise plea
India
Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi chief minister, has asked a Delhi High Court judge to step away from hearing the CBI's plea in his excise policy case.
He feels the judge might be biased, pointing to a previous ruling that he says almost treated him as guilty.
Kejriwal says he's not questioning the judge personally, just hoping for a fair shot at justice.
CBI appeals order favoring Kejriwal
The CBI is appealing an earlier order that favored Kejriwal, which led the same judge to pause some decisions and notify everyone involved.
This case is part of a legal dispute over the CBI's plea and Kejriwal's recusal request, with Kejriwal alleging bias and saying he would not get justice if the judge hears the case.