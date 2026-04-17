Arvind Kejriwal seeks judge's recusal in excise case, CBI warns India Apr 17, 2026

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal asked for Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma to step away from his excise policy case, claiming possible bias because her children are linked to a government panel.

The Central Bureau of Investigation is not on board; it says granting this could set off a trend in which judges are removed from any government-related cases just for having a direct family link to a government panel.