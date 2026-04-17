Arvind Kejriwal seeks judge's recusal in excise case, CBI warns
India
Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal asked for Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma to step away from his excise policy case, claiming possible bias because her children are linked to a government panel.
The Central Bureau of Investigation is not on board; it says granting this could set off a trend in which judges are removed from any government-related cases just for having a direct family link to a government panel.
CBI appeals, says Sharma's children uninvolved
The agency pointed out that Justice Sharma's children are not involved in this case at all and work separately.
After Kejriwal and others were cleared by a lower court for lack of evidence, the CBI appealed and now says it thinks Kejriwal's move is trying to cast doubt on the court itself.