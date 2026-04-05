Arvind Kejriwal to seek judge recusal Monday in Delhi HC
India
Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be in the Delhi High Court on Monday over an alleged liquor policy scam.
He and others want the judge, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, to step away from the case after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenged his earlier acquittal for not responding to investigation summonses.
Arvind Kejriwal acquittal appealed by ED
Kejriwal was cleared by a trial court in January, which said there was not enough proof he ignored the ED's summons.
But now the ED is appealing that decision, and both its challenge and Kejriwal's request for a new judge will be heard.