Arvind Kejriwal's Civil Lines bungalow to become state guest house
Arvind Kejriwal's old Civil Lines bungalow is getting a makeover: it will soon be a state guest house and cultural center, with the government exploring having major hotel chains operate and maintain the property and the Public Works Department (PWD) overseeing the process.
The long-stalled camp office next door will finally be completed too, wrapping up a project that was paused during a vigilance inquiry.
Guest house revamp unfinished costs ₹33.66cr
The revamped space will host officials, international guests, and public events with new guest rooms, dining areas, and a conference hall.
But the site isn't finished yet; painting and electrical work are still pending.
The property's renovation has faced heat for huge spending: costs shot up over 340% to ₹33.66 crore (including nearly ₹19 crore just on decor), drawing criticism and the nickname Sheesh Mahal from political rivals.