Arvind Ramesh Prabhoo accuses Air India Express over missing footrest
India
Arvind Ramesh Prabhoo, a 100% disabled wheelchair user, says Air India Express let him down at Mumbai airport.
After flying in from Kochi, Kerala, he discovered the footrest of his wheelchair was missing, a crucial part he confirmed was there when he boarded.
This left him stranded for two hours and highlighted just how tough air travel can be for people with disabilities.
Prabhoo calls airline response unacceptable
Prabhoo called the airline staff's response unacceptable, pointing out the alleged incident at Mumbai airport.
His experience is a reminder that airlines need to handle mobility aids carefully and treat passengers with disabilities with respect.