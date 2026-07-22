Aryan Gupta tops NEET UG 2026, scores 715 of 720
India
Aryan Gupta topped NEET UG 2026, scoring an impressive 715 out of 720 in the re-conducted exam after a paper leak.
He admitted he was devastated when the exam got canceled, "I cried a lot," he shared with ANI, but bounced back quickly, reminding himself that everyone was in the same boat and diving right back into his studies.
Aryan Gupta urges reforms, credits family
Aryan credits his parents, elder brother, and teachers as his "strongest foundation" through all the ups and downs.
He also called for reforms to prevent future paper leaks.
For anyone preparing for future NEET examinations, Aryan's advice is simple: trust your teachers, stay disciplined every day, and keep going: consistency really does pay off.