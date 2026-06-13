Aryan Verma detained for posing as Army brigadier at Shahjahanpur
A 21-year-old NEET aspirant from Delhi, Aryan Verma, landed in serious trouble after pretending to be an Indian Army brigadier.
He showed up at the Shaheed Museum in Shahjahanpur Cantonment wearing a full ceremonial uniform and driving an SUV with military insignia. He even brought along two men he claimed were NSG commandos.
His act had been raising eyebrows since April, and Army officials finally set up a sting operation to catch him.
Army intelligence probes fake AFMC ID
When detained, a fake government identity card was recovered during the operation, from the driver's possession, an identity card purportedly bearing the seal of the dean of the Armed Forces Medical College, a regimental cane, and even a fake pistol.
The case is now with Army Intelligence in Bareilly as they dig into why he did it and whether anyone helped him out.
Police say an FIR will follow once the Army wraps up its inquiry.
The whole thing has sparked fresh worries about security and misuse of military uniforms.