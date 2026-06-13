Aryan Verma detained for posing as Army brigadier at Shahjahanpur

Army intelligence probes fake AFMC ID

When detained, a fake government identity card was recovered during the operation, from the driver's possession, an identity card purportedly bearing the seal of the dean of the Armed Forces Medical College, a regimental cane, and even a fake pistol.

The case is now with Army Intelligence in Bareilly as they dig into why he did it and whether anyone helped him out.

Police say an FIR will follow once the Army wraps up its inquiry.

The whole thing has sparked fresh worries about security and misuse of military uniforms.