Aryavardhan Singh dies after alleged JCB hit at Samajwadi rally
A heartbreaking incident took place in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday when 14-year-old Aryavardhan Singh, son of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Omkar Singh Srinet, died after allegedly being hit by a speeding JCB machine during a Samajwadi Party rally.
Aryavardhan was just trying to cross the road to pick up his sister from school when the accident happened.
BJP and family demand murder charges
Aryavardhan's family and BJP supporters are demanding murder charges against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and the rally organizers, blaming negligence for the tragedy.
Srinet called it "murder" and urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to step in for justice.
Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav said he was not aware of the incident and pointed to administrative lapses.
The tragedy has sparked protests and increased political tension in Gorakhpur.