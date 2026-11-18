A heartbreaking incident took place in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday when 14-year-old Aryavardhan Singh, son of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Omkar Singh Srinet, died after allegedly being hit by a speeding JCB machine during a Samajwadi Party rally.

Aryavardhan was just trying to cross the road to pick up his sister from school when the accident happened.