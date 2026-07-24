As of July 22, 3.348cr income tax returns filed
India
Filing taxes? You're not alone: 33.48 million (3.348 crore) people have already submitted their income tax returns for 2026-27 as of July 22.
Out of these, nearly two crore returns are processed and 3.15 crore are verified, so refunds should hit bank accounts faster this year.
The Income Tax Department says its "nudge" campaign helped get a lot of new people to file on time.
E-filing portal serving over 14cr users
With the filing deadline just around the corner, the department expects a last-minute spike but says the e-filing portal (with its massive user base of over 14 crore) is running smoothly.
There's a round-the-clock help desk and quick responses on social media if you get stuck.
Officials want to make sure everyone has an easier time and gets their refunds sooner.