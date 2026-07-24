As of July 22, 3.348cr income tax returns filed

Filing taxes? You're not alone: 33.48 million (3.348 crore) people have already submitted their income tax returns for 2026-27 as of July 22.

Out of these, nearly two crore returns are processed and 3.15 crore are verified, so refunds should hit bank accounts faster this year.

The Income Tax Department says its "nudge" campaign helped get a lot of new people to file on time.