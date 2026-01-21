ASHA workers detained in Kolkata amid ongoing protests
India
ASHA workers—who are essential to rural healthcare—were detained on Wednesday, Jan 21, 2026 while marching to Kolkata's Swasthya Bhawan.
They've been protesting since early January 2026, pushing for a ₹15,000 monthly honorarium, better insurance, and a government job for a family member.
Why does it matter?
With police blocking train stations and allegations that Papiya Das Adhikari was taken off a bus at Khakurda, the protests have gotten tense.
ASHA workers say they might boycott the upcoming assembly elections if their demands aren't met.
Since they're paid just ₹5,000 a month, they have been on 'cease work' since early January 2026.