Ashish Dimri leads SDRF rescue of 1,500 on Kedarnath trek

Despite heavy rain and more landslides across Uttarakhand (even blocking the Badrinath-Rishikesh highway), all trapped pilgrims were safely brought back to Gaurikund.

Earlier last week, over 6,500 others were also evacuated from a separate landslide near the Chirbasa helipad on the Kedarnath Yatra route in Rudraprayag.

Authorities are now urging everyone in the area to keep an eye on weather updates and follow safety advice as conditions remain risky.