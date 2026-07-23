Ashish Kumar Gupta arrested for leaking UTU exam questions

An assistant professor from Shivalik College of Engineering, Ashish Kumar Gupta, has been arrested for leaking internal exam questions from Veer Madho Singh Bhandari Uttarakhand Technical University (UTU).

He reportedly shared the questions on WhatsApp and the university portal before the July 7 and July 8 exams.

This news landed right in the middle of ongoing student protests across India about exam leaks and fairness.