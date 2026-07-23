Ashish Kumar Gupta arrested for leaking UTU exam questions
An assistant professor from Shivalik College of Engineering, Ashish Kumar Gupta, has been arrested for leaking internal exam questions from Veer Madho Singh Bhandari Uttarakhand Technical University (UTU).
He reportedly shared the questions on WhatsApp and the university portal before the July 7 and July 8 exams.
This news landed right in the middle of ongoing student protests across India about exam leaks and fairness.
UTU inquiry confirms leak, devices seized
After UTU's controller of examinations, Dr. Vinay Kumar Patel, filed a complaint, an internal inquiry confirmed the leak.
Police registered a case under new legal sections, arrested Gupta, and seized his electronic devices.
Authorities are also checking if others were involved.
Meanwhile, students nationwide are demanding more transparency in exams and even calling for the education minister's resignation.