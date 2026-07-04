Ashish Kundra leads LAB and KDA to Leh governance consensus

LAB seeks elected Ladakh body

The big idea: Ladakh could get an elected body with real executive, financial, and lawmaking powers, meaning more say for locals over how things run.

There's also talk of adding constitutional safeguards (think Article 371-style protections) to keep Ladakh's interests safe.

LAB wants official talks to start soon, with former minister and co-convener Chering Dorjay Lakrook saying the ball is in the court of the government now.

The final proposal will get more input from experts before heading to Delhi.