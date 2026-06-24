Ashish Sood orders 923 coaching center inspections after Lucknow fire

MCD to monitor coaching center compliance

Inspectors will check if coaching centers are following fire safety rules and building codes. Centers caught breaking these rules could face tough consequences.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is keeping track of all the centers so inspections run smoothly, and daily updates will go straight to Sood's office.

Meanwhile, officials are working on stronger regulations to close loopholes and keep students safe because, as Sood put it, "The safety and welfare of students is our highest priority."