Ashish Sood orders 923 coaching center inspections after Lucknow fire
After a heartbreaking fire in Lucknow claimed 15 lives, mostly students, the Delhi government is taking action.
Education Minister Ashish Sood has ordered urgent safety inspections at 923 coaching centers across the city, focusing on busy spots like Mukherjee Nagar and Rajender Nagar.
Multiple agencies are teaming up to make sure these places are safe for everyone.
MCD to monitor coaching center compliance
Inspectors will check if coaching centers are following fire safety rules and building codes. Centers caught breaking these rules could face tough consequences.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is keeping track of all the centers so inspections run smoothly, and daily updates will go straight to Sood's office.
Meanwhile, officials are working on stronger regulations to close loopholes and keep students safe because, as Sood put it, "The safety and welfare of students is our highest priority."