Ashok Bahar, 71, takes NEET-UG 2026 to honor mother's promise

NEET-UG canceled after Rajasthan paper leak

Bahar's plans hit a snag when NEET-UG was canceled due to a paper leak in Rajasthan.

A leaked "guess paper" matched several real exam questions, with an M.B.B.S. student from Rajasthan's Sikar and his father, who runs a hostel for coaching students, linked to the controversy.

The National Testing Agency contacted investigative agencies, including Rajasthan's Special Operations Group and the Intelligence Bureau.

Despite this setback, Bahar says he's ready for whatever comes next and still hopes to wear that white coat someday.