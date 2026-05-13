Ashok Bahar, 71, takes NEET-UG 2026 to honor mother's promise
Ashok Bahar, a 71-year-old from Alambagh, Uttar Pradesh, took the NEET-UG 2026 exam to honor a promise to his mother and chase his dream of becoming a doctor.
Even after retiring as a marketing head at Indian Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited and serving in the Ministry of External Affairs, with LL.B. and M.B.A. degrees under his belt, he set his sights on hepatology, inspired by rising liver disease cases.
NEET-UG canceled after Rajasthan paper leak
Bahar's plans hit a snag when NEET-UG was canceled due to a paper leak in Rajasthan.
A leaked "guess paper" matched several real exam questions, with an M.B.B.S. student from Rajasthan's Sikar and his father, who runs a hostel for coaching students, linked to the controversy.
The National Testing Agency contacted investigative agencies, including Rajasthan's Special Operations Group and the Intelligence Bureau.
Despite this setback, Bahar says he's ready for whatever comes next and still hopes to wear that white coat someday.