Ashok Bahar asks Allahabad High Court reserve senior-citizen medical seats
India
Ashok Bahar, a 71-year-old NEET-UG aspirant, is now asking the Allahabad High Court to reserve medical seats for senior citizens.
He argues that since the Supreme Court removed age limits for NEET, older candidates deserve a fair shot at becoming doctors too.
Ashok Bahar's decades-long medical pursuit
Bahar first tried for medical school way back in 1974 but didn't make it. Decades later, he finally appeared for NEET-UG in 2026, proving it's never too late.
Inspired by his family of nearly 20 doctors, he's also picked up a postgraduate diploma in computer applications, along with degrees in botany, law, and an MBA.