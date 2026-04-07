Ashok Kharat arrested for alleged exploitation of women, SIT says India Apr 07, 2026

Ashok Kharat, a self-proclaimed godman and astrologer, has been arrested for allegedly exploiting women by pretending to have supernatural abilities.

According to the Special Investigation Team (SIT), he used threats, like warning victims about harm to their families, through coercion and intimidation.

The SIT, led by IPS officer Tejaswi Satpute, has connected him to 12 criminal cases in Ahilya Nagar and Nashik, with most involving sexual assault.