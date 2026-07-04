Ashok Kumar Mittal introduces National Commission for Men Bill, 2025

Police reclassify Agarwal death as murder

The case centers on Ketan Agarwal, a 25-year-old realtor who died at Lohagad Fort near Pune last month.

While it first seemed like an accident, police later called it murder and arrested Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary for allegedly plotting his death, using deleted phone data as key evidence.

Calling the situation "deeply disturbing," Mittal says his bill is about making sure justice works equally for all genders.