Ashok Kumar Mittal introduces National Commission for Men Bill, 2025
India
A new bill in Parliament could change how male victims of crime get support.
Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Kumar Mittal just introduced the National Commission for Men Bill, 2025, aiming to give men the same legal protection and help that women receive.
The push for this bill comes right after the much-talked-about Siya-Ketan case.
Police reclassify Agarwal death as murder
The case centers on Ketan Agarwal, a 25-year-old realtor who died at Lohagad Fort near Pune last month.
While it first seemed like an accident, police later called it murder and arrested Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary for allegedly plotting his death, using deleted phone data as key evidence.
Calling the situation "deeply disturbing," Mittal says his bill is about making sure justice works equally for all genders.