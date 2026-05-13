Ashok Lahiri backs Modi's appeal to conserve foreign exchange India May 13, 2026

NITI Aayog's vice chairman, Dr. Ashok Lahiri, is on board with Prime Minister Modi's recent appeal for everyone to help conserve India's foreign exchange.

The PM suggested simple steps like carpooling, using public transport or electric vehicles, holding off on buying gold and traveling abroad unless necessary, and cutting back on nonessential imports.

This push comes as energy prices are climbing thanks to ongoing tensions in the Middle East.