Ashok Lahiri backs Modi's appeal to conserve foreign exchange
NITI Aayog's vice chairman, Dr. Ashok Lahiri, is on board with Prime Minister Modi's recent appeal for everyone to help conserve India's foreign exchange.
The PM suggested simple steps like carpooling, using public transport or electric vehicles, holding off on buying gold and traveling abroad unless necessary, and cutting back on nonessential imports.
This push comes as energy prices are climbing thanks to ongoing tensions in the Middle East.
Lahiri warns of oil import vulnerability
Dr. Lahiri called these measures a "timely precautionary measure," pointing out that India depends a lot on imported oil, so any disruption can hit hard.
He reminded us that taking smart steps early, just like during past crises (think 1962), can help soften the blow and keep things stable if global oil supplies get shaky.