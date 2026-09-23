Ashok Lavasa questions India's sir, registration and central database changes

Lavasa pointed out that while centralizing data can help, it is important not to sideline local officers who actually add voters' names.

He mentioned a case in Goa where an officer struggled with the new system.

Lavasa also said that having different opinions inside the Election Commission is normal and should not be seen as dissent.

The Commission says all decisions on SIR were unanimous, but Lavasa wants clearer communication so everyone stays on the same page.