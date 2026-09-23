Ashok Lavasa questions India's sir, registration and central database changes
Former Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa has raised concerns about recent changes to how India updates its voter lists, especially the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
He is asking if tweaks to the registration form and a move toward a centralized voter database were actually done by the book, after two other commissioners flagged similar worries.
Lavasa warns against sidelining local officers
Lavasa pointed out that while centralizing data can help, it is important not to sideline local officers who actually add voters' names.
He mentioned a case in Goa where an officer struggled with the new system.
Lavasa also said that having different opinions inside the Election Commission is normal and should not be seen as dissent.
The Commission says all decisions on SIR were unanimous, but Lavasa wants clearer communication so everyone stays on the same page.