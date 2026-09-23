No animosity left between Australia, South Africa: Mitchell Starc
What's the story
Australia's star fast bowler Mitchell Starc has downplayed the intense rivalry between his team and South Africa. He said that the off-field friction that once characterized their matches has mostly faded away. Ahead of the first ODI at Kingsmead on September 24, Starc emphasized that there is "no animosity left" between the two teams. The two teams are set to clash in three ODIs and as many Tests.
Team rapport
Starc addresses the issue
Ahead of the ODI series, Starc, speaking to cricket.com.au, said, "I think there's certainly no animosity there. I think these are two teams quite well known to one another across the franchise (T20) world."
He added that not just himself but other players too have played with and against each other for years.
This familiarity, he believes, won't affect either team's desire to win decisively in the series.
Crowd dynamics
Starc on Durban crowd
Starc added he expects a lot of noise from the crowd, especially from 'Castle Corner.'
He said, "I might have big ears, but I know how to switch them off."
The Australian pacer recalled his experience with rowdy crowds during away tours and said there would be some of that throughout this series.
Notably, the players of the two teams were involved in several on-field and off-field scuffles during the 2018 Test series.
This was also when the infamous Sandpapergate happened.
Crossover
Crossover between Australia and South Africa
The player crossover between Australia and South Africa has been significant in recent years.
Starc highlighted this by mentioning how players like Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, and himself have often played alongside South African players in leagues like the Indian Premier League, The Hundred, and Major League Cricket, among others.