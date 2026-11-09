Ashok Rathi gang leader Deepak shot dead on Delhi-Jaipur Expressway

Late Sunday night, Deepak, the leader of the Ashok Rathi gang, was shot and killed on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway near Sidhrawali.

Police said about 15 to 20 shots were fired at his car, which was later found with Deepak's body in the driver's seat.

The attack happened between 11:30pm and 11:45pm and it looks like a case of ongoing gang rivalry.