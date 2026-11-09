Ashok Rathi gang leader Deepak shot dead on Delhi-Jaipur Expressway
Late Sunday night, Deepak, the leader of the Ashok Rathi gang, was shot and killed on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway near Sidhrawali.
Police said about 15 to 20 shots were fired at his car, which was later found with Deepak's body in the driver's seat.
The attack happened between 11:30pm and 11:45pm and it looks like a case of ongoing gang rivalry.
Police probe gang leader killing
Police are actively investigating, with crime branch teams and forensic experts at the scene.
Early findings suggest another car blocked Deepak's vehicle before the shooting started.
An FIR was in the process of being registered under new criminal laws, and raids are underway to catch those involved.
Deepak had taken over the gang after Ashok Rathi's murder almost six years ago and was already facing multiple criminal cases.