Ashok Reddy taken in Hyderabad by 5 unidentified people
India
Ashok Reddy was taken by five unidentified people in Gajularamaram, Hyderabad, on October 7, following a business dispute and financial losses.
Before the abduction, his family got threatening calls demanding money.
The incident came to light when a school driver reported it, and Reddy's wife, Beedala Swathi, filed a police complaint.
Police register BNS Section 137(2) case
Police have registered a case under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are working to track down both Reddy and those responsible.
The whole issue reportedly started with losses in the business between Reddy and Chandrasekhar for nearly three years.
Right now, officers are prioritizing Reddy's safe return while keeping his family protected.