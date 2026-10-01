Ashok Thakor, 18, strangled after sedative-laced liquor in Banaskantha
India
An 18-year-old in Banaskantha, Gujarat, was found at a farm shed and later pronounced dead at the hospital after being given sedative-laced liquor and strangled.
The suspects tried to make it look like a suicide.
Police say the motive was rooted in a two-year love affair, apparently because the victim, Ashok Thakor, had a relationship with one of the accused's sisters.
Murder case registered, police investigate
Police registered a murder case against Mahesh Karshanbhai Thakor and Kiran Johabhai Thakor.
Police are now investigating and gathering evidence to piece together what really happened.