Ashok Tiwari announces Bhelupur Shiva park food plaza museum 2028
Big news for Varanasi: Mayor Ashok Tiwari just announced a Shiva-themed park, food plaza, and museum coming up in Bhelupur by 2028.
He shared the update after completing three years as mayor, and also mentioned new multi-level parking spots at Assi Ghat, Maidagin, Bhadaini, and Sarnath, so getting around should be easier soon.
Varanasi to renovate ponds wells parks
Varanasi's got a packed development plan: five sports centers are on the way, plus a working women's hostel.
The city is sprucing up 40 ponds, cleaning 1,000 wells, and beautification of 150 parks.
Tiwari proudly pointed out that Varanasi jumped from 41st to 17th place in the Swachh Survekshan cleanliness rankings in just two years.
Varanasi revenue ₹415cr without property tax
Revenue collection has soared, from ₹94.36 crore to ₹415 crore, without raising property taxes.
Most dumping sites have been cleared as part of making Varanasi garbage-free.
Municipal commissioner Himanshu Nagpal said the administration was committed to developing Varanasi as a global city with modern facilities while preserving its cultural heritage.