Ashok Tiwari announces Bhelupur Shiva park food plaza museum 2028 India May 27, 2026

Big news for Varanasi: Mayor Ashok Tiwari just announced a Shiva-themed park, food plaza, and museum coming up in Bhelupur by 2028.

He shared the update after completing three years as mayor, and also mentioned new multi-level parking spots at Assi Ghat, Maidagin, Bhadaini, and Sarnath, so getting around should be easier soon.