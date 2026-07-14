Ashokkumar Gupta arrested for culpable homicide after Moshi plant collapse
After a waste-to-energy plant in Moshi, Pune collapsed on July 8, leaving nine people dead, the project head, Ashokkumar Gupta, has been arrested for culpable homicide.
The police acted on a complaint from city officials, charging him with endangering lives.
The safety officer, Vijay Sapkal, was also booked; Gupta sustained minor injuries in the incident, and Sapkal was injured and is currently being treated at a hospital.
Heavy rains toppled unstable waste mound
The collapse was triggered by heavy rains and an unstable mound of old waste while 23 employees were inside.
Five managed to escape quickly, nine were rescued by teams from NDRF and the Army, but sadly nine lost their lives.
Investigations are still ongoing to figure out what caused the disaster and if more safety lapses were involved.
The police plan to present Gupta in court today as they dig deeper into the case.