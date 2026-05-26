Ashoknagar oil field discovered by ONGC could reduce India's imports
India
Ashoknagar, a major oil field near Kolkata, was discovered by ONGC back in 2018 and holds about 240 million barrels of crude oil.
After local disputes paused earlier extraction, the site is now getting renewed attention as India faces global fuel supply challenges.
Reviving production here could help reduce the country's reliance on imported oil.
Samik Bhattacharya meets Sitharaman about Ashoknagar
Momentum picked up after MP Samik Bhattacharya met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 23, focusing on Ashoknagar's potential to boost Bengal's economy.
The project is seen as part of PM Modi's Sonar Bangla vision for industrial growth in the region.