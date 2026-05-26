Ashoknagar oil field discovered by ONGC could reduce India's imports India May 26, 2026

Ashoknagar, a major oil field near Kolkata, was discovered by ONGC back in 2018 and holds about 240 million barrels of crude oil.

After local disputes paused earlier extraction, the site is now getting renewed attention as India faces global fuel supply challenges.

Reviving production here could help reduce the country's reliance on imported oil.