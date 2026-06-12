Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj says he was pressured to accuse Saraswati

Maharaj undecided on POCSO complaint

Maharaj hasn't decided yet if he'll officially withdraw the complaint.

The original case was filed in February under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, or POCSO, with serious charges that could mean years in prison.

Saraswati and his disciple got anticipatory bail from the Allahabad High Court in March.

Now, with Maharaj still considering his next move, what happens next is up in the air; everyone's watching closely.