Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj says he was pressured to accuse Saraswati
Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj has said he was misled in his sexual harassment allegations against Jyotirmath Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati.
In a video, Maharaj claimed he was pressured by Mahant Ramchandra Das to file the case and says he has chats and call recordings as proof.
Das, on the other hand, denied everything and called for legal action, saying he's worried about his own safety.
Maharaj undecided on POCSO complaint
Maharaj hasn't decided yet if he'll officially withdraw the complaint.
The original case was filed in February under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, or POCSO, with serious charges that could mean years in prison.
Saraswati and his disciple got anticipatory bail from the Allahabad High Court in March.
Now, with Maharaj still considering his next move, what happens next is up in the air; everyone's watching closely.